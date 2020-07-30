1/1
METZ, Shane Michael August 13, 1970 - July 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shane Michael Metz. He was born on August 13, 1970 in Duncan, B.C. He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Lynn, son Quinn Michael Metz, mother Gerry and step-father Harry Van Mook, Aunt Geri Anderson of Pratt, Kansas and Aunt Jackie Robinson (Jeff Woods) of Morden, MB, many cousins and extended family members; also his dear mother-in-law Joan Post and father-in-law Hans Post. He was pre-deceased by his father Rick Metz. Shane grew up in Duncan and in his adult years lived in the Victoria area where he worked as a journeyman plumber. A small family only service will be held at this time, with a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Shane. Condolences may be posted at www.FirstMemorialSaanich.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
