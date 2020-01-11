Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Lea Bowie. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

BOWIE, Shannon Lea January 7, 1972 - December 19, 2019 On the afternoon of December 19, 2019 the Bowie's sadly said goodbye to Shannon. Her family was by her side as her decision to move on was carried out. She left this world on her own terms and with no regrets after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer. Shannon was a kind and loyal wife and mother to her children Paige and Jackson and husband Sam. Predeceased by her father, Don Gibson and brother, Russell Gibson; she is survived by her mother, Vivian Gibson and siblings, Corey and Scott and their wonderful families. Born and schooled in Williams Lake, a community she was fiercely proud of, she made her way to Victoria after graduation. She met Sam in 1995 and was foolish enough to marry him in the summer of 2000. They enjoyed travelling together around B.C. and the Yukon in their early years together. The real joy in her life came with the births of Jack in 2002 and Paige in 2004. They gave her such great joy and purpose. They were a constant source of pride. Shannon was a wonderfully bright light and a good friend to many. Her quick smile, wicked sense of humour and ready hugs were a joy to all her friends. Shannon's "Bitches" were special friends and their Black Friday shopping extravaganzas were always epic adventures for all concerned. Shannon had a discerning eye and as an avid collector/hoarder, she purchased questionable antiquities, especially purses and coins. After her tough diagnosis, the family decided to continue with a planned trip to New York City and Baltimore where they visited Jack's prospective university and Paige enjoyed the thrill of shopping on Fifth Avenue. Shannon's family is forever indebted to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care team, Claremont High School staff, countless friends, neighbours, coaches, teacher, co-workers and employers. A very special thank you to Kim Ewer and Dr.'s Hugh Down, Karen Down and Andrea Lewis and all the doctors and support staff at the B.C. Cancer Agency. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. The family has requested no flowers but, if you would like to, please consider a donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit in Shannon's memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at







