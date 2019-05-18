Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Mae Olsen. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

OLSEN, Shannon Mae It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Shannon Olsen on April 30, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She was born on May 3, 1999 in Victoria, BC. Shannon is survived by her loving parents, Drew and Laurena Olsen; devoted brothers, Sean and Simon; her dear Nana, Sharron Higgins and her dog Sadie. She will be missed by many special aunts, uncles, cousins as well as close friends. Shannon had a quiet radiance that people were drawn to. She was a beautiful, kind person with a heart of gold especially when it came to caring for animals. Shannon took great pride in her volunteer work at Wild ARC in Metchosin caring for the baby squirrels, birds, and racoons. Shannon also provided dog and cat sitting services to close friends of which she loved the furry creatures in her care. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) https://spca.bc.ca/locations/wild-arc/ 1020 Malloch Rd, Victoria, BC V9C 4G9. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019

