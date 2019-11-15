Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon McGinty. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Shannon Kathleen in Calgary on October 5.



Predeceased by her brother D'Arcy, Shannon is survived by her loving husband Phil Parent (Calgary), parents Terry and Carol McGinty (Victoria), and brother Sean (Ena) of Nagoya, Japan. Shannon was a doting aunt for Kyle and Ema Shannon McGinty and will be lovingly remembered by her Aunt Jocelyne and Uncle Glenn.



Born in Ottawa, Shannon spent most of her childhood in Ottawa, Germany and Kingston. When she moved with family to Victoria to attend university, she discovered a love of living by the sea. From early childhood she had a passion for animals, enjoying a continuous line of pets throughout her life.



Shannon graduated from the University of Victoria and then Law School at the University of Calgary. During that period she also spent 2 years working abroad, in Ireland and Japan. Shannon was called to the bar in 2008.



From then on her home and career as a litigator were in Calgary. Shannon was active with the Canadian Bar Association-Alberta Branch, serving on the editorial board of "Legal Matters" for four years. Shannon also served on the national Rethink Breast Cancer MBC Advisory Board in Toronto.



She met the love of her life and future husband Phil in 2012. Throughout her long illness they seized every moment circumstances allowed to enjoy their lives, sharing many wonderful adventures exploring the world, from French Polynesia to Ireland, England, and France.



Despite her illness, she found the energy to help settle a Syrian refugee family, supporting them through a difficult period.



Shannon was blessed with a large contingent of close, loving friends in Calgary and around the world. She and Phil continued to lead a busy social life. Their home was the scene of many gatherings with friends and family.



A Celebration of Shannon's Life was held earlier in Calgary.



Donations in Shannon's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a pet rescue charity of your choice.



