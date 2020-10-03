BELL, Shanon Jenifer July 25, 1983 - September 9, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Shanon. After a heroic 1.5 year battle with cancer, Shanon passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Shanon is lovingly remembered by her fiancée Mike Brazier, parents Jill & Charlie Bell, sisters Christina (Doug), Angelina (Chris), and Traci (Dwayne), nieces & nephews, her extended family Bud & Lori Brazier, Amy (Brad), dear friends, and fur-child Koda. Shanon was loved and will be missed and remembered by everyone whose lives she touched. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Valorie Masuda, neighbour Sam, and to all the nurses and support staff that provided care for our girl. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Shanon was an avid animal lover; in lieu of flowers we ask that you please consider a donation to your local animal rescue or to the BC Cancer Agency.







