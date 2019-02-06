HOULIHAN, Shantel Dawn Neriah March 11, 1985 - January 24, 2019 It is with heavy hearts the family of Shantel Houlihan announce her sudden passing at the age of 33 years. She passed quickly while doing what she loved, dancing with Sweet Tooth Burlesque Revue. She leaves behind her loving spouse Conor; children Loxley and Vayda; mother Joanne; brother Christopher; and many other family and friends. A Celebration of Shantel's Life will be held at 2663 Starlight Trail, Nanaimo, V9T 3S8 on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 from 12pm- 3pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019