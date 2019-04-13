BARNARD, Sharen June 11, 1949 - April 8, 2019 Born in Chicago, predeceased by her son Ken O'Kane, survived by loving husband Bruce, family and friends. At peace after a long fight with ill health. Many thanks to all the Healthcare professionals who helped her along the way. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019