METCALF, Sharon Gayle It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Sharon Gayle Metcalf. She fought a long and brave battle against pancreatic cancer. Sharon is so well loved by all of her family and friends. Her kindness and love for others has touched all of our hearts. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Dave, her children Tracy and Scott, her grandchildren Jacob and Addison who she loved to the moon and back. Sharon had many good friends that cherished her friendship, especially her life long best friend Kim who adored her. Sharon's favourite time of year was Christmas when she always took the opportunity to spoil her family with love, gifts and her famous butter tarts. Her presence in this world has left all those who knew her with Love in their hearts. She will be dearly missed. A special thanks to Kim, Sandy and the staff at the Apple Tree for all your support and kindness. As requested there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sharon's name to the B.C. Cancer Society. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to July 2, 2019

