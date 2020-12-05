It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Johnson at the age of 67 in Cranbrook. Born in Victoria to Stan and Dorothy Bickford, Sharon grew up in Brentwood Bay and later graduated from Claremont Secondary.



Sharon is survived by her children Tracy (Mike), Angela (Dave), Sarah (Matt), and Ray (Trish); her grandchildren Mikayla, Julia, Madison, Cassidy, Taya, Kylie, Henry, Talo, Mia and Ella; her sister Norma (Stan); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and long-time friends. Sharon was predeceased by her parents and sister Doreen.







She enjoyed nothing more than being around her children and grandchildren, watching them perform in recitals, compete in sports, and many other activities. Moving to Kelowna in 1999, she enjoyed ladies night golf with close friends. Sharon will be remembered for her captivating smile, infectious laugh, and kind natured self.



Sharon will be greatly missed; gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Due to Covid restrictions, Sharon's life will be celebrated at a later date.



