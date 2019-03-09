Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Katherine Wiebe. View Sign

WIEBE, Sharon Katherine July 18, 1944 - February 2, 2019 Sharon Katherine Wiebe entered into the loving presence of God on February 2, 2019. Sharon died of dementia related complications at the age of seventy-five in the Menno Home in Abbotsford B.C surrounded by family. She is survived by: her sister Noreen (Wiebe) Reimer, her brother-in-law Delbert Reimer, four nieces, two nephews, seven great nieces, three great nephews, four great-great nephews and one great-great niece. Sharon was born in Steinbach Manitoba on July 18, 1944 to William and Marie Wiebe. She graduated from the Steinbach Collegiate Institute, the Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta, and the Victoria School of Nursing in Winnipeg, Man. Sharon's career as a nurse spanned over 4 decades in Winnipeg, Trail and Victoria. She specialized in the areas of psychiatry, intensive care and renal dialysis. Sharon lived in Victoria for the last thirty years of her life and worked until her retirement at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on the renal unit. Sharon loved learning and sharing her knowledge with others. Her areas of interest included literature, music, photography, travel and gardening. She enjoyed playing violin with the Victoria Civic Orchestra, regaling friends and family with her travel adventures and was often the family photographer for important events. In her retirement Sharon took up painting and creative writing and contributed many volunteer hours to the Crisis Pregnancy Center. The family would like to thank the staff of Menno Home in Abbotsford for their excellent care. Most especially we thank Sharon's compassionate caregiver Ashley Demers. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at the Parkdale Evangelical Free Church at 1095 Tolmie Ave. All are welcome to attend.





