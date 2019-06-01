Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Malley. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

MALLEY, Sharon Sharon Malley of Victoria, BC, formerly of Regina, SK, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 76. Sharon is survived by Brian, her loving husband of 50 years, and their children, Ryan (Jacqui Cameron) and their son, Rylan, and Erin (Andrew Nice) and their children, Oliver and Evelyn. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor (Bruce) Beam, and Irene Holbrook, brother-in-law, Denis (Beverley) Malley, nieces, Rita Godbout and Josephine Malley, and nephews, Paul Godbout, Bud Beam, and Shaun (Rita) Malley, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Mary Wheeler, her sister, Margaret Godbout, brother, Patrick Mann, brother-in-law, Michael Holbrook and nephews, Oren Holbrook, Kevin Malley and Roger Malley. Sharon was born in North Battleford and grew up in Battleford, attending Central School and Battleford Collegiate before moving to Saskatoon to attend Teacher's College and the University of Saskatchewan. She met Brian at the U of S and they were married in December 1969. Sharon moved to Regina and began teaching at Rosemont School. After returning to university, she taught at Regent Park School. In 1973, Sharon and Brian moved to West Germany, where Brian taught military children at the on-base school. They returned home to Regina in 1976 and Sharon took a break from teaching to raise her children before returning to teach at Peart and Ruth Pawson schools and at Imperial School where she retired as vice-principal. Sharon was very active in the community, especially with the Queen City Kinettes, Telemiracle and at All Saints Anglican Church. Sharon was a selfless volunteer, always putting others before herself, and throwing herself completely into any job she undertook. Sharon and Brian travelled extensively throughout Europe, Canada, the US, including Hawaii several times, and Egypt, and they circumnavigated Australia and New Zealand by cruise ship in 2013. Sharon bravely fought myelofibrosis, rarely complaining about the diagnosis or treatment and continued to undergo a variety of treatments, even when it was too late for her. She had hoped her organs could be used for research to be of help to others in the future. We thank Dr. Szeto, Dr. Woodley and many other nurses and specialists who tried to make life better for her. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 3:30 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Royal Oak. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Kinsmen Telemiracle, All Saints Anglican Church in Regina, or a charity of their choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







MALLEY, Sharon Sharon Malley of Victoria, BC, formerly of Regina, SK, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 76. Sharon is survived by Brian, her loving husband of 50 years, and their children, Ryan (Jacqui Cameron) and their son, Rylan, and Erin (Andrew Nice) and their children, Oliver and Evelyn. She is also survived by her sisters, Eleanor (Bruce) Beam, and Irene Holbrook, brother-in-law, Denis (Beverley) Malley, nieces, Rita Godbout and Josephine Malley, and nephews, Paul Godbout, Bud Beam, and Shaun (Rita) Malley, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Mary Wheeler, her sister, Margaret Godbout, brother, Patrick Mann, brother-in-law, Michael Holbrook and nephews, Oren Holbrook, Kevin Malley and Roger Malley. Sharon was born in North Battleford and grew up in Battleford, attending Central School and Battleford Collegiate before moving to Saskatoon to attend Teacher's College and the University of Saskatchewan. She met Brian at the U of S and they were married in December 1969. Sharon moved to Regina and began teaching at Rosemont School. After returning to university, she taught at Regent Park School. In 1973, Sharon and Brian moved to West Germany, where Brian taught military children at the on-base school. They returned home to Regina in 1976 and Sharon took a break from teaching to raise her children before returning to teach at Peart and Ruth Pawson schools and at Imperial School where she retired as vice-principal. Sharon was very active in the community, especially with the Queen City Kinettes, Telemiracle and at All Saints Anglican Church. Sharon was a selfless volunteer, always putting others before herself, and throwing herself completely into any job she undertook. Sharon and Brian travelled extensively throughout Europe, Canada, the US, including Hawaii several times, and Egypt, and they circumnavigated Australia and New Zealand by cruise ship in 2013. Sharon bravely fought myelofibrosis, rarely complaining about the diagnosis or treatment and continued to undergo a variety of treatments, even when it was too late for her. She had hoped her organs could be used for research to be of help to others in the future. We thank Dr. Szeto, Dr. Woodley and many other nurses and specialists who tried to make life better for her. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Friday, June 7 at 3:30 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Royal Oak. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Kinsmen Telemiracle, All Saints Anglican Church in Regina, or a charity of their choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close