Surrounded by family and friends, Sharon passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice.
Born in Prince Albert, Sask., she was the daughter of Shirley Hill and the late Dr. C. Ronald Hill.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Bud; daughter, Courtney (Andrew), and son, Cameron; stepsons Chris, Ryan; grandchildren Caydance, Chase, Henry; brothers Craig (Brenda), Bruce (Carla); nieces Emily, Victoria; nephews Connor, Emerson.
Her love was of family, friends and teaching kindergarten. She taught in Swift Current, Kelowna and, finally, in the Sooke School District from 1992 to 2016.
In her retirement she enjoyed meeting friends for tea, walking the dog with Bud and volunteering at 1000x5. Always a smile on her face, she truly was a wonderful human being!
A service will be held at Gordon United Church, Langford, B.C., at noon on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. The family will receive friends at their home for an open house following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victoria Hospice or the BC Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 6, 2020