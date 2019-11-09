SORENSEN, Sharon Passed away at the age of 63. She was the daughter of Peter and Maureen Lovell, and the beloved wife of Byron. She leaves in sorrow her son Kyle. Sharon was predeceased by her son Eric. She leaves behind her sister Susan (Allan), her nieces Anna and Lauren. Sharon will be missed by her family, colleagues and friends. Sharon had a compassionate and loving spirit. She was a nurse and was most happy when caring for others. She always had time for a chat or a hug. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). In Memory of Sharon, donations to Victoria Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019