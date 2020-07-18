SCOTT, Shayne Allan February 3, 1979 - July 3, 2020 Shayne Allan Scott a bright light extinguished too soon. Predeceased by his sister Allison, Shayne is survived by his loving parents Karen and Charlie Hanbury, his sisters Kelly and Mattie; along with his grandparents Matt and Norma Hayes, his nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephew; as well as many loving extended family, friends and beloved dog Askem. He will forever be in the hearts of many. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com