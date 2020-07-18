1/1
Shayne Allan Scott
SCOTT, Shayne Allan February 3, 1979 - July 3, 2020 Shayne Allan Scott a bright light extinguished too soon. Predeceased by his sister Allison, Shayne is survived by his loving parents Karen and Charlie Hanbury, his sisters Kelly and Mattie; along with his grandparents Matt and Norma Hayes, his nieces, nephews and great-niece and nephew; as well as many loving extended family, friends and beloved dog Askem. He will forever be in the hearts of many. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
