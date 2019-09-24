Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheelagh Mary Vessey. View Sign Obituary

VESSEY, Sheelagh Mary It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sheelagh Mary Vessey, age 92, on September 16, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. Sheelagh was born in Comox, B.C. to Treff and Rachel Corfield. She had a wonderful childhood growing up in Courtenay with her three siblings Robert, George, Rachel (Bunty). Sheelagh was an educator and started teaching at a very early age. She was married and had two children Victoria and Gai. Sheelagh had an adventurous and wanderlust side to her. Her new family moved often throughout the western United States and western Canada. Finally settling in Victoria in the mid sixties where she taught at Sir James Douglas school until her retirement. Sheelagh always loved to travel and made many trips abroad with friends or alone. She loved to garden where her creativity bloomed. She was a voracious reader and a very independent soul. Sheelagh enjoyed spending her summers with family at her brother's waterfront home in Comox. Sheelagh was predeceased by her mother (Rachel), father (Treff) brothers Robert and George, sister-in-law Val, brother-in-law Bob, daughter Victoria, and grandson Sam. She is survived by her sister Rachel McIver (Bunty), daughter Gai Page (Reg Layden), grandsons Tony Salas (Aida), Josh Page (Mary Suither), great-grandchildren Sadie, Dashel, Morgan, Liam, Jannett, Robbie, great-great-granddaughter Nevaeh and other extended family members. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Trish O'Doherty (companion) and the wonderful team at Hospice for their compassionate and loving care. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations in Sheelagh's memory if you so choose can be made to Victoria Hospice or to the charity of your choice.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019

