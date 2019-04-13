Sheena Hunter Manhas

HUNTER MANHAS, Sheena (MacPhail) July 10, 1992 - April 2, 2019 Sheena passed away tragically surrounded by those who loved her the most. She leaves behind her parents Mark and Jody; her siblings Taylor, Reed (Nellanna), Rileigh (Kelly) and Shane Bailey; her beloved daughter Casey; as well as the Baileys: Royce, Abby, Jennifer, Melissa, and Sarah; and many extended family and friends. "We are unsure which pain is the worse - the shock of what happened or the ache for what never will." A Celebration of Sheena's life will be held for family and friends of family at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, April 27th at 10:00 am.
