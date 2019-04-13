Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheena Hunter Manhas. View Sign

HUNTER MANHAS, Sheena (MacPhail) July 10, 1992 - April 2, 2019 Sheena passed away tragically surrounded by those who loved her the most. She leaves behind her parents Mark and Jody; her siblings Taylor, Reed (Nellanna), Rileigh (Kelly) and Shane Bailey; her beloved daughter Casey; as well as the Baileys: Royce, Abby, Jennifer, Melissa, and Sarah; and many extended family and friends. "We are unsure which pain is the worse - the shock of what happened or the ache for what never will." A Celebration of Sheena's life will be held for family and friends of family at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, April 27th at 10:00 am. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 25, 2019

