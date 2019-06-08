Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Ann Rout Radford. View Sign Obituary

RADFORD, Sheila Ann Rout Remembering Sheila Ann Rout Radford (nee Harvey) who died at the age of 89 on April 29, 2019, at the Victoria General Hospital, following a fall down a flight of stairs on April 28th. Ann, as she was commonly called, had a degree in Library Sciences from the University of Toronto and served as a Librarian at the Forest Products Laboratory and the Vancouver Public Library in Vancouver, BC; the Bell Telephone Company and the Ontario College of Education in Toronto, Ontario; the Conestoga College of Applied Arts and Technology and the Kitchener Public Library in Kitchener, Ontario; the Yellowhead Regional Library in Spruce Grove, Alberta; the Vancouver Island Regional Library in Port Alberni, BC, and the Greater Victoria Public Library in Oak Bay, BC. Ann was also an active volunteer with a number of not-for-profit societies including the Cowichan Valley Hospice Society, Arts Council, Heritage Quilters, and the Naturalist Society. Ann is preceded by her brother, John Harvey, and leaves many sorrowing friends, and her husband, Robert Charles Radford.





