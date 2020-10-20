It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sheila Mary Biondo. Sheila was born and raised in Vancouver, BC. After completing college she took a job in northwestern BC and it was here that she met Franco, and the two were married in 1967. They then moved to Duncan, BC where they raised their two children. Sheila worked for the Cowichan Valley Regional District for over 20 years. Together with Franco, Sheila was heavily involved in the Vancouver Island tennis community, and spent many, many years volunteering for the betterment of youth tennis on Vancouver Island. After Franco’s passing, Sheila moved to Victoria where she enjoyed an active retirement playing tennis, lawn and carpet bowling, walks with her dog, Mico, playing bridge, gardening, and caring for her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her love of her family, her friendly smile and kind personality, her energetic lifestyle, impeccable garden, and her fantastic baking. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Sheila is survived by her daughter Anna Maria (Rob), son Vince (Trish), sisters Sue and Heather, and grandchildren Colton, Juliana, Elisa and Cara. She is predeceased by her husband Franco of 41 years, and her parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.



