Dr. Sheila Duane Campbell, PhD, MEd
July 18, 1929 - April 18, 2020
Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mom, Mother-in-law, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Wife of the late Hugh Campbell (2013), scholar and friend to many.
We will remember her fondly for her wise advice, kind heart and firm hand (when needed, and she always knew when.)
Family was her priority and she was our anchor. She will be missed but we were fortunate to have had her with us for 90 years.
In lieu of cards and flowers, Please donate to:
McEwan University
Dr. Sheila D. Campbell Founders Award
https://give.macewan.ca/sheila-campbell
Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.