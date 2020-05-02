Dr. Sheila Duane Campbell, PhD, MEdJuly 18, 1929 - April 18, 2020Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, April 18, 2020.Mom, Mother-in-law, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Wife of the late Hugh Campbell (2013), scholar and friend to many.We will remember her fondly for her wise advice, kind heart and firm hand (when needed, and she always knew when.)Family was her priority and she was our anchor. She will be missed but we were fortunate to have had her with us for 90 years.In lieu of cards and flowers, Please donate to:McEwan UniversityDr. Sheila D. Campbell Founders Award