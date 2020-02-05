Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Elizabeth Cheeke. View Sign Obituary

CHEEKE, Sheila Elizabeth (née McDougall) September 27, 1938 -January 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Sheila Elizabeth Cheeke (née McDougall) announces her passing on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at the age of 81. Sheila was the youngest of seven siblings, born in Vancouver, BC, to a family with "little financial means, but lots of love." Just weeks after graduating high school she married her sweetheart George "Dick" Cheeke. A few years later they moved to Victoria, BC where they raised their three boys before finally settling in View Royal. Sheila dedicated her time to maintaining her home and caring for her children. Throughout her life, she kept busy by volunteering in the community and making crafts. Most recently, she volunteered as a "grandparent" reader to school-age children and knitted scarves for homeless people. She enjoyed dancing at the Legion on Saturday nights and was a kind, positive, caring, sociable, and resilient woman. Sheila loved being a grandmother, and especially a great-grandmother, and was very engaged in helping raise her grandchildren. Sheila will be deeply missed by her sons, Ron (Diana) and Rick, grandchildren Kayla (Eddy), Lucas, Odessa, and Keyanna, great-grandson Arken, former daughter-in-law Alannah, brothers Alan and Doug, and beloved dog Missy. She was predeceased by her husband Dick in 2013, also son Doug, siblings Lorne, Earl, Isabelle, and Marion (Peter), and parents Elizabeth and Ronald. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 2 p.m. in the home Sheila and Dick built 30 years ago and where she remained steadfastly independent until the time of her passing. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020

