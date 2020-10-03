1/1
Sheila Fraser
FRASER, Sheila April 19, 1926 - September 14, 2020 Sheila was born in Ottawa, Ontario and passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice. She was a wife, mother, wren, school board trustee, actress and a lover of dancing, music. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her friends and family. The family would like to thank all of those that supported her care and life at home. A small Graveside Service will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park, Section Q on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm with an announced reception to follow. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
