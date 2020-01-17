Sheila Grace Bentley of Spruce Grove, AB passed away at the age of 91 years. She was born in Victoria, BC, moved to Burnaby in 1963 and finally to Alberta in 2013. She was predeceased by infant son, Wayne; her parents, Grace and Henry Cousins; brother Melvin and, in 2012, her husband Sidney. She is survived by sister, Ilene, sons Rick (Janice) and Kerry (Anne) and daughter Tracey (Rob), plus 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. No service will be held.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020