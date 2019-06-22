Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Gaunt. View Sign Obituary

GAUNT, Sheila Sheila passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Victoria, BC. She is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Sheila is survived by her six children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In her long career as a teacher/librarian in Ottawa, Victoria and Port Hardy, Sheila motivated her students with her high expectations and her own love of learning, and provided a respectful and supportive - albeit strict - presence to thousands of young people. Highlights of her retirement in Victoria include 20 years singing with The Gettin' Higher Choir and many years of volunteering at a variety of places such as the BC Museum, Victoria Hospice, The Canadian Pranic Healers Association, The Council of Canadians, The James Bay Recycling Program, and The James Bay Market. A beloved matriarch known affectionately as 'Yaya' to the second and third generations, Sheila will be greatly missed by her large and loving family and by the extended community of friends and neighbours whose lives she touched. Great lady. Great loss. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sheila on Sunday, July 14 at the White Eagle Hall at 90 Dock Street, Victoria, BC from 2:00 - 4:00 pm. Please join us to share stories and remember a life lived to the fullest. Sheila supported many organizations that work to help our planet and all those who live here. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to an organization of your choice. Shared memories or condolences can be sent to her family at [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 22 to June 23, 2019

