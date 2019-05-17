STEUART, Sheila Heaton Passed away in Victoria on May 11, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia. She will be greatly missed by longtime friend and companion Ann, her half-sister Frances (Tom), niece Kristin and family, as well as, her cousin Shirley, extended family and many friends and golfing companions. Sheila was born May 7, 1926 in Summerland, BC. where she grew up. She spent her working life teaching elementary school in Bradley Creek, Nakusp and Victoria. During her retirement she traveled the world, especially enjoying birding, cruising, playing golf and painting. Many thanks to the Selkirk Village staff who were so caring during her last seven months. Thanks to Dr. G. Luckhurst for his continued care and friendship over many years. At Sheila's request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doctors Without Boarders or a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019