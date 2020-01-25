Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Hetherington. View Sign Obituary

HETHERINGTON, Sheila September 25, 1935 - January 9, 2020 Born in South Shields, England Sheila passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 at the Nanaimo Hospital with her family by her side. Sheila will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 63 years, Ian; her children: Peter (Susan), Brenda, and Lynne (Reg); grandchildren: Aaron, Corbin (Payton), and Brittany; and great-granddaughter Tyler. She was predeceased by her daughter Susan in 2002, and grandson Steven in 2014. Sheila was a member of the Canadian Marine Rescue Auxiliary from its formation in 1978 to 1999 responding to just under 3,000 calls, relaying information to rescue coordination center Victoria from the rescue vessel. Upon retiring in 1999 Sheila received the coast guards commissioner's commendation for exemplary service. Sheila received the Jim Spilsbury Award in recognition of the contribution by Mrs. S. Hetherington in the effective use of marine radio in the preservation of life and property over the history of their involvement in the Western Canada Telecommunication Council. In 1999, Sheila received the Canadian Red Cross Society citation for conducting personal preparedness workshops for over 6500 people. Sheila was also involved in the work of the international Red Cross through its tracing and reunion program. A celebration of life for Sheila will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to charity of your choice.







