LINDNER, Sheila Jean It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sheila Jean Lindner on October 29, 2020. Sheila was born to Charles and Marjorie Boylan in Nanaimo, BC on February 1, 1938. Sheila was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernie of 51 years in November of 2011. In these devoted years they had three children: Keith (Annette), Andrea (Danny) and Alisa (Moke). She was affectionately known as Nanni or Nan to the greatest joys in her life, her 8 grandchildren: Grady (Jessica), Gavin (Kelsey), Kylee (Nic), Jordan (Sue), Kurtis (Eilidh), Natalie, Zachary (Caitlin) Rachael (Mark) and last but not least her great-grandson, Kash Jackson Lindner. She leaves behind her sister Maureen (Ron), brother Brian (Laura-Mae), brother-in-law Bill (Marjorie), and sister-in-law Bettyann (Larry) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sheila graduated from St Joseph's School of Nursing in the city of Victoria, BC in 1959. Known as the B-59's, these lifelong friends shared many happy moments in their pursuit of nursing and beyond. Sheila worked as a registered nurse until 1993 when she retired from her position as head nurse on 5DN at Victoria General Hospital. Her priority after retirement was supporting her grandchildren as she was their greatest fan in every endeavor. Often a force to be reckoned with, Sheila had high standards; yet, behind that strength was a gentle and kind heart. Mum, you will be missed more than words can say. Thank you to those who supported Sheila through this journey over the last 10 months. The inpouring of phone calls, cards, flowers and treats were greatly appreciated. Thank you to the many hardworking caregivers who were so kind to Sheila in her final days. Special thanks: Dr. Wilhelm, Dr. Masuda, Cowichan District Oncology Dept and Victoria Cancer Clinic.







