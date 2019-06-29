PROPP, Sheila Lillian Passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 87. She leaves in sorrow her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Walter Propp. She leaves behind her beloved sons Byron (Bev), Barry (Jackie), and Bruce (Dawn), her five adored grandchildren and her five cherished great-grandchildren. Sheila was predeceased by her son Bradley. A private family service will be held in memory of Sheila. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019