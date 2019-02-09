GOULT, Sheila Margaret Sheila Margaret Goult (nee Johnson) was born in Woking, England in August, 1933. She died at home in Victoria, BC on February 7, 2019 in her 86th year. She is survived by her children, Sarah (Gordon, her favourite son-in-law); David (Beth), Jeremy (Shelley) and Jason (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Alexandra and Emma Goult, Arabella and Elizabeth Emslie, and Andrew Goult; her nephew, Adam Lewis; and her honorary 'fourth son', Lance Vickery. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 1986. Sheila spent her early years in Kent, England before emigrating to Victoria with her parents just prior to the outbreak of the Second World War. She graduated from Norfolk House School, followed by a year at Strathcona Lodge School and then attended the University of Washington, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration before her twentieth birthday, at the same time playing for the Huskies basketball team. She and John were married in 1962, after locking eyes at a Government House garden party; they spent happy years together enjoying their friends, great food and wine and fabulous trips. Sheila was a loving and energetic mother, giving her children many wonderful memories to cherish. She was a woman of strongly held views who liked nothing more than to engage in a lively debate, whether or not her opponent was willing, deftly switching subjects when she felt she might be losing. An avid gardener and talented seamstress, she became a prolific painter following John's death. Above all, she was blessed with many wonderful and loyal friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Fiona Manning, the caring staff of Comfort Keepers and the team at Victoria Hospice. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Patricia Bay, on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:30pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Margaret Goult.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019