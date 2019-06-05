BATTEN, Sheila Mary 1923 - 2019 Mom finally got to rest her eyes for the last time on May 18, 2019. Born in England, Mom moved to Vancouver with her husband Peter. After 10 years living in Victoria, the family moved to Ottawa in 1961, where Mom spent many years working at the Ottawa Public Library until retiring to Victoria in 1988. Mom loved living by the ocean, spending time walking along the waterfront and having her favourite ocean view from home. Mom travelled with friends, knitted beautiful blankets and sweaters for her grandchildren, and loved reading. After moving to the Comox Valley, Sheila volunteered at St Joseph's Hospital, and enjoyed singing with the North Island Choral Society. She will be missed by her children Susan, Michael (Joy) and Dorothy (Volker); grandchildren Stephanie, Lindsay (Ryan), Paul, Samantha, Alex (Michaella), Victoria (Scott), and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren Austyn, Keira, Mason, Axel and Wayne. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 5 to June 6, 2019