On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Sheila Mary Mabon passed away in Victoria, BC at the age of 87.



Sheila was born on October 1, 1931, in Farnborough, England to Sandy and Kitty Hayton and moved to Canada when she was 17. She is preceded by her husband, Robert who passed away in 2004. Their marriage of 45 years was filled with humour, love, and friendship.



Sheila is survived by her loving daughter Denise Bassett, son-in-law (and former paperboy) Kevin, and granddaughters Kate and Gemma whom she shared a very special bond with. She loved them both to the moon and back.



Sheila was fiercely passionate about her family, friends and pets, and loved nothing more than a good laugh. We are comforted to know that she is with Brandy and Eddie at her side and Thomasina in her lap, having a nice Scotch and some laughs with Bob and her dear friends George and Mary Fortune. We love you, Gramms!

Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 13, 2019

