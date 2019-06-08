O'BRIEN, Sheila 1930 - 2019 On May 30th, Sheila passed away peacefully and with great dignity, surrounded and supported by her loved ones. She is now reunited with her only son, Mike O'Brien, who we all lost four years ago. Sheila was born in Stewart, B.C., and raised in Wells, BC. She became a teacher in Victoria for many years before retiring and then volunteered at the VGH gift shop. She had also spent six adventure filled years teaching in Inuvik, N.W.T., where she made many life-long friends, and developed her love of curling. She had lived at the Wilderness Place in Victoria from 1978-2017, and spent her last two years happily at Ross Retirement Place. Sheila was a people person and loved a good chat. She is survived by her loving daughter-in-law Robin, and beloved grandson Will. She will also be dearly missed by her sister Heather (Denis), niece Dawn, nephews Kerry and Jeff and families. An informal gathering of friends will be announced at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019