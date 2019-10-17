Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Perry. View Sign Obituary

On Friday, October 11th, 2019, Sheila Perry, beloved matriarch of the Perry family, passed away at the age of 93.



Sheila was born Isabel Sheila Davy on December 23rd, 1925 in New Westminster to John and Helen Davy. She received her BA in Social Work from UBC in 1946. On February 12th, 1949 she married Francis (Frank) Perry and they raised three children together. In 1976, Sheila became the first executive director of the Elves Special Needs Society in Edmonton. She stayed with Elves until her retirement when Frank and Sheila moved to Parksville on Vancouver Island.



Sheila is survived by children David (Lynn) of Parksville, John (Saria) of Victoria, and Fiona of Sidney. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alison, Carla, Colin, Kevin, Martin and Rob. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Frank.



The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the kindness of staff and residents at Berwick House. Donations in Sheila's honor can be made to the Victoria Hospice Society.

On Friday, October 11th, 2019, Sheila Perry, beloved matriarch of the Perry family, passed away at the age of 93.Sheila was born Isabel Sheila Davy on December 23rd, 1925 in New Westminster to John and Helen Davy. She received her BA in Social Work from UBC in 1946. On February 12th, 1949 she married Francis (Frank) Perry and they raised three children together. In 1976, Sheila became the first executive director of the Elves Special Needs Society in Edmonton. She stayed with Elves until her retirement when Frank and Sheila moved to Parksville on Vancouver Island.Sheila is survived by children David (Lynn) of Parksville, John (Saria) of Victoria, and Fiona of Sidney. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alison, Carla, Colin, Kevin, Martin and Rob. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Frank.The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the kindness of staff and residents at Berwick House. Donations in Sheila's honor can be made to the Victoria Hospice Society. Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close