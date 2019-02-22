Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila R. Morgan. View Sign

Sheila Rosalie Morgan (nee Greig) passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Gerry, in 1999, her children Rosalie in 1957, Keith in 1980 and Colin (Mary) in 1992. She is survived by her children Kevin (Debbie), Terry (Sandy), Theresa Cahill (Tom), Sean (Karla) and her brother Dallas Greig as well as a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. No funeral service was held, but a celebration of life will take place in the spring in Victoria.



Sheila was born in Victoria to Bill and Emily Greig. It was in Vic West in 1951 that she met Gerry. He was stationed at Work Point Barracks and heading off to war in Korea. They married in 1954 and he remained in the army after the war, which resulted in them being posted to various parts of the country until Gerry retired in 1972 and they settled in Victoria, and in 1975 moved to Gold River where Gerry embarked on a second career. After his passing, Sheila moved to Campbell River.



Sheila was a wonderful woman who lived for her family. She was accomplished in crochet and needlepoint and made her own patterns. Her finished work, whether doilies, framed pictures, tablecloths or bedspreads became prized possessions for those who received them. Many thanks to the 3rd floor staff at Campbell River Hospital, who cared for Sheila in her last days, and accommodated the numbers of family members around the clock.

Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close