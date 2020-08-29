Sheila Doreen Sandwith (Henrikson) passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford (1991) and children, Deborah Sandwith-Sanchez (2009) and Steven (2017).



Born in Liverpool, England, at the of age of seven, Sheila immigrated to Canada as a British Child Migrant aboard the Duchess of Richmond. She travelled across Canada to be raised at the Prince of Wales Fairbridge Farm School in Duncan. Sheila met and married her husband Clifford, settling in Victoria where they raised their two children. Sheila spent many years after retirement living in Sidney.



Sheila faced many adversities in life and was a true example of strength and perseverance. She was a cheerful, kind and generous woman who loved her family greatly. Some of her favourite activities included reading, playing games, bowling, regular visits to the local casino and gambling road trips!



She will be dearly missed by numerous family and friends. A special thank you to her dear friend and sister-in-law Mary and husband, Bill, who were a huge part of her life. We would also like to thank the staff at the Shoal Assisted Living Centre (Tracey & Leanne) and Saanich Peninsula Extended Care Unit for their support in Sheila's later years.



In keeping with Sheila's wishes there will be no service.



