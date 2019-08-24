McCART, Sheila Y. January 27, 1928 - August 13, 2019 Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sunset Lodge. She is survived by her son Christopher McCart, his wife Karen and grandsons Ridley & Hayden, all of Burlington, ON. She was predeceased by her daughter, Beth. Sheila leaves behind a brother, Dennis (Tugwood) of Brighton, ON. Sheila made many friends throughout her life, many of them becoming life-long friends. Sheila Tugwood was born in Trail, BC and moved to Toronto where she would meet her husband, Bill McCart. They first lived in Newmarket ON before settling in Oakville, ON to start their family. Sheila returned to BC for her retirement years and lived happily on Pender Island for 25 years, always with one of her dogs as a constant companion and hiking partner. The family would like to thank all the staff at Sunset Lodge in Victoria for taking such good care of her the past few years. Sheila's request to be cremated with her ashes both laid to rest at St. Jude's cemetary in Oakville with her daughter Beth, and also scattered on Pender Island. No services are planned.





