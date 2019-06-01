BOGGS, Shelagh D. September 13, 1936 - May 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Mother, Shelagh D, Boggs (nee Coldicutt) on May 26, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Shaughna (Ray), Gillian (Michael) Glynis (Michael) and partner Per Aagaard, grandchildren Reece, Ryan, Nicole, Keith and Hailey in addition to numerous wonderful friends. Shelagh attended Queen Margaret's School in Duncan starting in 1949 and has remained a true and constant supporter (Director & President of O.O.M.A.) of the School. She was a go-getter and got things done A heartfelt thanks to the excellent Ambulance attendants, the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. We remember our loving Mother with smiles and tears. A celebration of Shelagh's life will be held at a later date
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019