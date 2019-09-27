Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelagh J. HOREL. View Sign Obituary

Shelagh passed away peacefully on Friday the 20th of September, surrounded by family and friends. Shelagh was predeceased by her husband Charlie and is survived by sons George (Pia), Gerald (Cheryl), grandchildren Carina (Nathan), Jonathon (Nicole), Brianna, Sarah (Gordon) and great-grandchildren Landon, Charlie, Tegan and Jessica.



Born and raised in Winnipeg, Shelagh studied nursing at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation she moved to Saskatoon where she met and married Charlie. They moved to Vancouver Island in 1968 where she worked in various nursing positions at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital until her retirement. Shelagh loved her nursing career and was an active member of the Registered Nurses Association of BC.



Family was special to Shelagh, she organized family reunions and worked hard to stay in contact with all the family and extended family.



Shelagh moved to Sidney, B.C. after the passing of her husband Charlie and was an active member of the St. Andrews Faith Community.



A celebration of life will be held on October 26 2019 at 2:00 pm, with a reception to follow at St Andrews Church, 9686 Third Street, Sidney, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation in her name.

Shelagh passed away peacefully on Friday the 20th of September, surrounded by family and friends. Shelagh was predeceased by her husband Charlie and is survived by sons George (Pia), Gerald (Cheryl), grandchildren Carina (Nathan), Jonathon (Nicole), Brianna, Sarah (Gordon) and great-grandchildren Landon, Charlie, Tegan and Jessica.Born and raised in Winnipeg, Shelagh studied nursing at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation she moved to Saskatoon where she met and married Charlie. They moved to Vancouver Island in 1968 where she worked in various nursing positions at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital until her retirement. Shelagh loved her nursing career and was an active member of the Registered Nurses Association of BC.Family was special to Shelagh, she organized family reunions and worked hard to stay in contact with all the family and extended family.Shelagh moved to Sidney, B.C. after the passing of her husband Charlie and was an active member of the St. Andrews Faith Community.A celebration of life will be held on October 26 2019 at 2:00 pm, with a reception to follow at St Andrews Church, 9686 Third Street, Sidney, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation in her name. Published in The Times Colonist from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close