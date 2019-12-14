Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelagh Jacqueline Aldous. View Sign Obituary

ALDOUS, Shelagh Jacqueline After an incredibly blessed 94 years, we sadly said goodbye on December 5, 2019. Shelagh passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her suite at Parkwood Court, in Victoria BC. She was proud to have been born in Winnipeg on June 2, 1925. To honor a rich life well lived, she leaves behind, 3 sons, 2 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren, extended family and many cherished friends. She will be remembered for her cheerful and keen attitude, charming sense of fun and her kind and generous heart. Shelagh had an active mind and curious spirit and made connections with everyone around her. She lived with dignity, strength and humour. She was forever young at heart with a feisty nature that will be greatly missed. She was appreciative of her life and of those that brought her strength and support, love and joy, smiles and laughter. A heartfelt thanks to her neighbours in Wedgewood Estates and caregivers from Bayshore Home Care, with their assistance, she was able to remain independent in her home until December 2018. We are immensely grateful and indebted to the entire Team at Parkwood Court, Drs. Russell Grimwood and Ted Rosenberg, for their compassionate care and attention. ~ Until we meet again, you will always be loved and missed and remembered. Gone but never forgotten ~. As to her wishes, she has been cremated, and will soon be reunited and laid to rest, after 18 years apart, with her beloved Alan, "The Big A", at Royal Oak Burial Park. She has requested no formal Service. As her life was greatly enriched and passionately filled with a love of all animals, those who are so inclined, please consider making a donation to an organization involved in the welfare of animals. Condolences may be offered to the family at







ALDOUS, Shelagh Jacqueline After an incredibly blessed 94 years, we sadly said goodbye on December 5, 2019. Shelagh passed away peacefully after a brief illness at her suite at Parkwood Court, in Victoria BC. She was proud to have been born in Winnipeg on June 2, 1925. To honor a rich life well lived, she leaves behind, 3 sons, 2 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren, extended family and many cherished friends. She will be remembered for her cheerful and keen attitude, charming sense of fun and her kind and generous heart. Shelagh had an active mind and curious spirit and made connections with everyone around her. She lived with dignity, strength and humour. She was forever young at heart with a feisty nature that will be greatly missed. She was appreciative of her life and of those that brought her strength and support, love and joy, smiles and laughter. A heartfelt thanks to her neighbours in Wedgewood Estates and caregivers from Bayshore Home Care, with their assistance, she was able to remain independent in her home until December 2018. We are immensely grateful and indebted to the entire Team at Parkwood Court, Drs. Russell Grimwood and Ted Rosenberg, for their compassionate care and attention. ~ Until we meet again, you will always be loved and missed and remembered. Gone but never forgotten ~. As to her wishes, she has been cremated, and will soon be reunited and laid to rest, after 18 years apart, with her beloved Alan, "The Big A", at Royal Oak Burial Park. She has requested no formal Service. As her life was greatly enriched and passionately filled with a love of all animals, those who are so inclined, please consider making a donation to an organization involved in the welfare of animals. Condolences may be offered to the family at wwww.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close