Shelagh Rea 69 died surrounded by family and friends at her home December 10 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 46 years, Bob Friesen, her son Brian (Ceilidh), her daughter Katharine (Alex) grandson Henry, and her brother John (Penny) and sister Beth. Shelagh's primary joy was her family and she will be deeply missed by them.



Shelagh was born in Vancouver and during her life had the pleasure of also living in Kelowna, Whitehorse, Smithers and for the past 25 years, Oak Bay. Shelagh will be missed by many friends across all of those communities.



Shelagh met many health care providers both at the BC Cancer Agency and in the broader community during her illness. She and her family, want to thank this skilled and dedicated group for their efforts and excellent care. In particular Shelagh wanted to acknowledge her family doctor James Snodgrass, and her oncologist Jonathan Livergant, both of whom worked tirelessly on her behalf.



At Shelagh's request there will be no service nor flowers. Shelagh's family will host a private family and friends picnic when the fine weather returns.

