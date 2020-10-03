Sheppard Sheppard

1/1
SHEPPARD, Dr. Edward (Ted) SHEPPARD, Nan Dr. Edward (Ted) and Nan Sheppard each passed peacefully in Victoria B.C. in 2020 in their 99th year; Nan on January 06 and Ted on September 21. They are survived by four of their five children, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Nan became a British war-bride, immigrating to Saskatchewan, following Ted's european WWII tour as an Officer in 1945. Nan and Ted resided in Cranbrook B.C. from 1961-1992 where Dr. Sheppard practiced family medicine and obstetrics at the FW Green clinic. He spent the latter years of his career as the regional Medical Advisor for Worksafe B.C. Nan and Ted have lived in Victoria since 1992. A private family celebration of their full lives is planned for 2021. Thank you to the attentive and caring staff of the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead (Victoria B.C.) over our parents' final 16 months.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
