Our beloved Mom and Nana passed away peacefully at sunset on Saturday, August 1. She has now joined her husband, Eugene, in heaven.



Sheri will be sadly missed but always remembered by her family and friends. Children Gord (Jenn), Rachele (Rob), John (Kate), and Tina (James). Her grandchildren Craig (Kira), Lizzy, Brent, Sami, Daniel, Justin, Ryan, Ella and Ivy. Her great granddaughters Reigha and Florence. By her twin brother Jon and sister Gael. Also, her nieces and nephews.



Sheri was born and raised in Victoria. She lived her life in Victoria, happily surrounded by the people she loved. She had an impact on everyone she met and was loved by many.



