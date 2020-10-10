1/1
Sherri L. WILLIS
November 11, 1949 - October 02, 2020
It is with sadness, that we announce the passing of Sherri Willis (70). Sherri led a full life, surrounded by a large extended family during her early years in Richmond, BC. Sherri moved with her immediate family to Victoria in 1982. Sherri enjoyed several hobbies including travelling (especially Mexico and Hawaii), oil painting, bonsai horticulture, puzzles, she was also an avid crossword completer.

Sherri had a decorated 23-year career with department of fisheries and oceans (1987-2010) and even went back to school during this time - receiving her Master of Arts degree from Royal Roads University in 2004.

Sherri passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gord. And son, Chris (Ciara).

As per Sherri's wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation are appreciated.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
