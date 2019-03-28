Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherrill L. (Mactier) FORSYTHE. View Sign

Sherrill Forsythe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at home, surrounded by her immediate family and her beloved companion Coco at her side. Sherrill was born in Russell, Manitoba and raised in Winnipeg as the only daughter of Edith and Allan Mactier. She had three wonderful brothers: Allan (Brenda), Scott (Linda) and Warren. She was married to her first love, Michael Dean Forsythe for 59 years. Sherrill and Dean had three daughters: Linda (Danny), Lori and Lesley (Matt). They moved to Victoria in 1968 and were avid curlers, skiers, golfers and campers. She worked at Northwest Labs for 40 years until her retirement. Sherrill adored her grandchildren Dale and Ainsley, her step-grandchildren Jess and Eric, her niece Brianne and nephew David; she was predeceased by her daughter Lori and brother Warren. Over the last three years, Sherrill faced her illness with great courage. The family thanks the Gordon Head VIHA nurses, BC Cancer Agency and Victoria Hospice Team for their compassionate care, and the countless number of family and friends who brought food, companionship and positivity to our home. In lieu of flowers: if you wish to commemorate Sherrill's life, we ask that you make a donation in her memory to Victoria Hospice or BC Cancer Agency. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cedar Hill Golf Course Restaurant on Saturday, April 13 from 3 pm - 6 pm. In accordance with Sherrill's wishes, this will be an informal gathering..."an extended happy hour" to reminisce and share stories of a live well lived.

