Our Family has known Sherry for over 30 years when she moved to our street. She has been a very good friend and a Great neighbour all those years. She always took the greatest care of our home whenever we were away which was a lot. We wish to offer our Sincerest Condolences to her Family and to all her Friends.Passing is a stage of life,life goes on. R.I.P Dear friend until your next adventure.

Peter & Sharon Devana