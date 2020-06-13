McGARRY, Sherry Lynne 1967 - 2020 Our precious Sherry completed her journey here on earth May, 29th and has left her family and friends with sweet memories, cherished stories and broken hearts. Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sherry moved to Vancouver Island with her family in 1973. Living first in Courtenay where she flourished in the country lifestyle, helping her mom, Bobby, in their vegetable garden, riding bikes with her sister, Cassandra and, for a few years caring for and riding her horse, Pepper. She moved to Victoria with her mom and sister in 1979. Sherry was president of Central Middle School and graduated from Mt Doug High School. Sherry shared a passion for sports with her high-school sweetheart and husband, James. She was an avid sportswoman playing on a co-ed baseball team and in the women's over 30's soccer league. Sherry played in a soccer tournament the weekend before she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis 14 years ago. When she could no longer play her team retired and framed her #44 soccer jersey. Their daughter, Madison grew up in the stands and on the pitches of many fields. Sherry tried her hand at retail and hair styling but finally found her place as the first female paving estimator on the Island. She loved her orange company truck, her crew of guys and the creative process. But more important in Sherry's life were the many wonderful friends she made along the way. Sherry was a loyal, generous friend always willing to offer support and a listening ear. Her and James' home was party central, Madison's friends were always welcome and thought of Sherry as the "cool Mom" riding in her mustang convertible with music blasting. Sherry leaves behind her loving husband James of 29 years; her daughter, Madison, the light of her life; her devoted Mom, Bobby Kovar and her partner, Bonnie; her protective big sister, Cassandra Warner; her beloved mother and father- in-law, May and Jim McGarry; her loved sister-in-law, Julie McGarry, her nephews Zack and Max, and niece, Lexi, her Auntie Gail and Uncle Axel, Uncle Gary and Aunt Cathy, her best friend, Shannon Sartori and her California cousins, Katie, Tim, Chris, Martin, Rachel and Jeremy. Sherry was predeceased by her father, Ralph Warner in 1998. Sherry was cared for lovingly and respectfully, for almost 5 years, at Mt St Mary's Hospital. Her family will be forever grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like, a donation in her memory can be made to Mt St Mary's at 861-Fairfield Rd, Victoria, V8V5A9 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society #306-3301 Douglas St, Victoria, V8Z3L2. Condolences may be made at: www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.