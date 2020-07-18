1/
Shirle (Hansen) Peterson
PETERSON (HANSEN), Shirle nee: Brayshaw April 5, 1940 - June 2, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Shirle Peterson announce her passing, peacefully at home after a brief illness. Shirle is predeceased by her parents Albert and Angela and her sister Violet. Survived by her two sons, Joseph (Karen) Watmough of Calgary, Desmond (Maureen) Watmough of Burnaby, husband Arne Hansen of Nanoose Bay, sister Gail Frampton of Victoria and two grandsons Gregory and Scott Watmough of Calgary, as well as extended family, friends and colleagues. To send a condolence to the family and view a pictorial tribute to Shirle please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1.877.264.3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
