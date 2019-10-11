It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother on September 28, 2019. Shirley could always be found doing what she loved most; gardening, travelling the world, staying connected to family and friends and watching her grandsons grow up. She was kind, independent and adventurous. Shirley was predeceased by her son Gregory and husband Wes. She will be greatly missed by her son Don, her daughter-in-law Kathy, her grandsons Cameron and Graeme and her many family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the University Club at the University of Victoria on Friday, November 1st from 3 - 5pm. Flowers are gratefully declined. In honour of Shirley please consider making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Association.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 11, 2019