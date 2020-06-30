Shirley Ann FAUTLEY
November 26, 1936 - June 25, 2020
Shirley was born in Birch Hills Saskatchewan. It was said she was so tiny her head could fit inside a tea cup. Although Shirley was small, her heart was strong in every way. She was an Irish redhead and had two furious battles with cancer.

Shirley had a special gift with people. Her smile, laugh and sense of humour filled the room. She loved interacting and helping people during her early career at Birch Hills Hospital, Prince Albert Community Clinic and later in retail. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and being a Brownie, Guide and Pathfinder leader. She was a mother to all.

Family and work led to many moves throughout Saskatchewan and finally to Victoria in 1989.

During retirement Shirley and her husband Ray, of 55 years, enjoyed many road trips. Their favourite destination was returning to the Prairies where they visited family and friends. There may have been a few stops at Casinos along the way.

A fantastic cook, Shirley fed all who entered her house as well as all the animals and birds that visited her yard.

She leaves behind her husband Ray; daughters Shannon (Kevin) and Andrea (Windstand); granddaughters Michelle and Sage; brothers Jerry and Bobby (Maria); sisters Donna and Betty (Nick); sisters-in-law Viola, Dorothy and Georgina; many nieces and nephews; cherished lifelong friends Stella and Floyd.

She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Myrtle Carson; brother Vic; brothers-in-law Vern, Reno, Paul and Bert; sister-in-law Joyce.

Thank you to Dr McLeod and Dr Otto for their care and kindness.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
