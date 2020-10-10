LAVOY, Shirley Ann May 31, 1936 - October 1, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Shirley Lavoy, after a courageous life and second battle with cancer. Shirley was born to Edwin and Nita Lavoy in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan and grew up in Saskatchewan. Shirley joined the navy in 1954 and served until 1960. She qualified as a radio communicator and then worked in Accounting. Shirley's last assignment was with the HMCS Naden in Esquimalt, BC. She fell in love with Vancouver Island at that time and never left. After the navy, Shirley worked for various companies until retiring in 1998. Shirley was an amazing woman, taking up tennis and biking at 50 and continuing these sports into her 80's. She was a great friend, a gardener, a painter and always ready to share a beer with her family and friends. Shirley married Rosalee Van Stelten in May 2005 and always said the years with Lee were the best of her life. Shirley and Lee loved to travel and explored the world together for as long as their health allowed. Shirley's family accepted Lee as one of their own and were pleased that Shirley was so happy and finally able to be open about her sexuality. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Dolores McLean, dear friend Ivy McCreadie, and beloved wife Rosalee Van Stelten. Shirley is survived by her large extended family and close circle of friends. Her smile will be dearly missed by all. A special thanks to Dr. Manning, her family physician, Dr. Dosani, her Oncologist; all those at the cancer clinic and hospice; at Camelot Assisted Living that were so welcoming to Shirley and Lee, and the former manager, Bryce Dalkin. The family wish to express their gratitude and appreciation to Ann Hillyer, Georgia Woods, Mary Di Hennesy and Ann Bover and a large circle of friends for their friendship, support, assistance in Shirley's cancer treatment and alleviating the loneliness of the COVID crisis. At Shirley's request, there will be no service. A celebration of her and Lee's lives will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca