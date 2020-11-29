1/1
Shirley Anne HAY
July 21, 1935 - November 17, 2020
Shirley Anne Hay passed away peacefully at NRGH in Nanaimo BC on November 17, 2020. Shirley is survived by her son, Bradley (Darlene); grandchildren Alyssa & Jason (Sarah); great grandchildren Tayalynn, Anika, McKenzie; sisters Marjorie (Tom deceased), Verna (Don deceased), Donna (Cliff deceased), brothers Bob (Carol), and (Dan deceased); along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Cathy in 1983, former husband Arthur Hay in 1998, and second husband Frank Havies in 2009. Shirley was born in Calgary, and moved to Grande Prairie in 1946 with her parents Bob and Muriel Clarke. She later moved to Edmonton, then Victoria, and eventually retired in Parksville, BC. Her careers were in banking and real estate; interests: golfing, writing and oil painting.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
